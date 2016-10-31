Jordana Brewster's Genius Meditation Trick Will Help You Calm Down in Minutes

I legitimately find watching most action movies painful because my anxiety goes through the roof. There's just way too much that could go wrong, so I found it slightly ironic that I picked up a few valuable lessons in meditation and chilling the eff out from Fast and Furious actress, Jordana Brewster.

When I asked about Jordana’s nighttime beauty routine (she’s a Pond’s ambassador, so of course Cold Cream made the list!), she told me she always meditates before bed, which is what really got us on the topic of breathing and finding serenity in total chaos.

But what I was more curious about was if she had any tips for calming down quick. Because although deep breathing while laying in a pile of fluffy, airy pillows and warm soft blankets seems doable, doing so in front of a computer screen and 56 unread emails (uh, make that 59 in the minute I’ve been typing) definitely is not.

“Yesterday I had a head set on and I meditated with it on and it really helped me. If you have kids, it’s kind of nice. They don’t advise having a timer, but it helps me sometimes,” Jordana told me. "Sometimes it’s hard to be disciplined about your meditation, so if I set the timer and I have my headphones in, it’s like telling everyone, 'No, no, no. This is no-bug-me zone right now.'”

So if you’re someone who can wear headphones at work while typing away to the sounds of JT, you can easily swap in a guided meditation session and no one would even know. And if they do know, it's probably because you look so damn zen.

Jordana also recommends reading a spiritual book or a book on the practice of meditation. Right now, she's reading one of Gabrielle Bernstein's books, and if you haven't checked out the motivational speaker's library or her app, I highly, highly suggest it. Bernstein's daily affirmations completely revamped my morning routine.

"She has a way of saying things you’ve already heard but in a different way. It’s refreshing. Sometimes reading spiritual books or listening to a spiritual book on tape will help remind me, 'OK, I need to get my meditation practice back in here,'" she says.

"Because it’s easy as a mom to be like, 'Oh I can't meditate right now. It would be selfish of me.' But really, you have to do it because otherwise you’re not bringing your best self to the table," Jordana said.

This advice sang incredibly true to me yesterday when my meditation teacher referenced a passage in a book that talked about having "unconditional friendliness towards ourselves."

And I think Jordana's tips will definitely help me get there.