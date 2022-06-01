Jonathan Van Ness' Hair Health-Focused Products Are Officially Available on Amazon

JVN Hair initially launched last summer and has since skyrocketed in popularity. Its products have racked up thousands of reviews and even won several beauty awards. The Queer Eye star created the line with hair health, effectiveness, and clean ingredients in mind. "I think education is a really central important temple for us," Van Ness previously told InStyle. "We really want to help people learn how to style their hair and achieve all sorts of different things. So we're starting off with simple products that are multi-functional."