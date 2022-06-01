Jonathan Van Ness' Hair Health-Focused Products Are Officially Available on Amazon
It's true: You can now add JVN Hair to your Amazon cart. Jonathan Van Ness' buzzy haircare line recently launched at the retailer, where everything from the brand's volumizing shampoo and conditioner to hair treatment oil is available.
JVN Hair initially launched last summer and has since skyrocketed in popularity. Its products have racked up thousands of reviews and even won several beauty awards. The Queer Eye star created the line with hair health, effectiveness, and clean ingredients in mind. "I think education is a really central important temple for us," Van Ness previously told InStyle. "We really want to help people learn how to style their hair and achieve all sorts of different things. So we're starting off with simple products that are multi-functional."
Everything in the JVN Hair collection is free of silicones and sulfates and instead formulated with a natural silicone-alternative, hemisqualane, which controls dry, frizzy hair and prevents breakage. One of the most popular JVN Hair products is the Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil, which shoppers call "liquid gold" because of how effectively it leaves hair "super soft," "vibrant," and "strong." Made with rosemary, basil root, and turmeric extracts, it soothes and calms the scalp while promoting hair growth.
Another shopper favorite for "silky smooth" strands is the Instant Recovery Serum, which has Drew Barrymore's approval. The star said in an Instagram video that the JVN Hair serum has "saved" her "fried" hair. The post-shower heat styling treatment is formulated for damaged and chemically treated hair (AKA, those who frequently experience split ends and breakage).
And if you're looking for an easy volume boost, customers say the caffeine-infused JVN Hair Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo is a "miracle" for "flat hair" that needs a lift. "I just used this and my hair feels the way my organs do after I finally drink water at 3 in the afternoon instead of just iced coffee — it is absolutely thriving," one shopper wrote.
Shop now: $18; amazon.com and jvnhair.com
Grab some JVN Hair on Amazon along with your weekly Amazon groceries — your hair will thank you.