John Mayer Is the Beauty Blogger You Never Knew You Needed

John Mayer is more than just a soulful voice and a muse for a particular breakup song (Taylor, what's good?). Further proving he's a man of many talents, the singer took to Snapchat yesterday, documenting his entire skincare routine in a series of 7-second videos. That's right—John Mayer has officially entered the beauty blogging realm, and we couldn't be happier to have him. "A lot of people ask me, 'John, what are some of your skincare secrets?' and I always say, 'That's an odd question to ask,'" he says in the Snapchat story. "And they always say, 'You literally just asked me to ask you that.'" Just as hilarious as he is handsome, you guys. Scroll down to see his routine in full.

Skincare Secrets with John!

"So okay, we've washed with Proactiv, and now it's time for the night moisturizing routine," Mayer explains, with his hair tied back like the rest of us.

The Essential Products

Mayer's entire routine—Proactiv face wash aside—is comprised of products from Natura Bissé. "I have a feeling this is used mainly by people in their 60s and 70s, but I love it," he says.

Skin Hack No. 1

Rather than spreading his Natura Bissé Diamond Life Infusion ($590; net-a-porter.com) onto his skin using his hands, Mayer demonstrates what he calls the D.A.T.—or, direct application technique. "Apply directly to the face," he explains. "Applying skin lotion to your hands and then rubbing it in gets a lot of lotion stuck in the creases of your fingers, and that's expensive." Noted.

Skin Hack No. 2

Eye cream isn't limited to just your undereye area, at least if John Mayer has anything to say about it. "Eye Concentrate is really just better facial moisturizer, but more expensive and in smaller bottles," he says as he squirts Natura Bissé's Diamond Extreme Eye ($205; net-a-porter.com) all over his face. "Use it."

Skin Hack No. 3

With his Vitamin C Complex ($190; barneys.com) in hand, Mayer enlists his D.A.T. technique to create what he calls "the offset smiley" along the lower portion of his face. He squirts two pumps on either side of his nose, then a curved line along his chin.

Attacking the C.N.Z.s

Clearly, John enjoys acronyms as much as he does skincare. Mayer follows by dotting Natura Bissé's Diamond Extreme ($345; barneys.com) over areas he's dubbed C.N.Z.s, or crucial necessity zones where he needs the most moisture. "This is the piéce de resistance," he says, holding up the jar. "This is some crazy sh-t." After applying spots all over his face, Mayer follows by blending the cream in with a Q-tip.

Skin Hack No. 4

A veil of Natura Bissé's Diamond Mist ($92; barneys.com) is the final step in his routine. "This is gonna set in all the moisturizers you put on for the night," Mayer says. "You do not want to spray mists directly on your face, that's way too harsh for your skin. You want to spray it in front of your face and headbutt it."

