John Mayer Is the Beauty Blogger You Never Knew You Needed

John Mayer is more than just a soulful voice and a muse for a particular breakup song (Taylor, what's good?). Further proving he's a man of many talents, the singer took to Snapchat yesterday, documenting his entire skincare routine in a series of 7-second videos. That's right—John Mayer has officially entered the beauty blogging realm, and we couldn't be happier to have him. "A lot of people ask me, 'John, what are some of your skincare secrets?' and I always say, 'That's an odd question to ask,'" he says in the Snapchat story. "And they always say, 'You literally just asked me to ask you that.'" Just as hilarious as he is handsome, you guys. Scroll down to see his routine in full.