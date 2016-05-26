Hollywood's Favorite Facialist Just Revamped Her Skincare Line

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 26, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Though getting the flawless complexion of Miranda Kerr is one tall order, celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas (who counts the supermodel as one of her famous clients) is bringing that goal closer within reach with the launch of her revamped range. Vargas' product lineup has been around for a few years, but recently, the skincare expert decided to give her entire brand an overhaul with completely updated formulas—not to mention, a seriously chic exterior that's as pretty as it is functional. "It was important for me to have airless pumps, because I think it keeps the serums more pure," she tells us. "I also wanted the branding to feel cutting edge so it reflected the amount of technology I use during a facial."

And the high-tech treatments are no joke. To help stars like Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson prep for awards season this year, Vargas treated them to her trademarked Forever Facial, which uses a mixture of heat and radio waves to repair collagen fibers, in conjunction with her LED light bed to get them glowing. If her products can mimic those effects in the privacy of our own bathrooms, then count us as believers. Scroll down to shop the entire line now.

1 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Exfoliating Mask

Out of all the products in the lineup, Vargas notes that this one is probably the most essential for the summer—aside from a heavy-duty sunscreen. "I would absolutely do this mask for keeping the pores clean and to get rid of breakouts," she explains.

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Daily Hydrating Cream

A layer of this vitamin-rich cream a day keeps the fine lines away, and even better, the infusion of zinc simultaneously wards off the sun's UV rays while controlling breakouts.

$75 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Forever Glow Anti-Aging Mask

Just 15 minutes is all you need to kick your collagen production into high gear. Simply apply the bamboo sheet mask over a cleansed complexion, then allow the nourishing calendula and olive leaf extracts to work their magic.

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Miracle Bar

This charcoal-based bar draws impurities out of the deepest layers of your skin, but the infusion of olive oil and shea butter prevent any excessive dryness.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Daily Serum

Dubbed "green juice for your skin" by Vargas, this antioxidant-rich serum promotes a firmer appearance, and works wonders on every skin type.

$85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Rejuvenating Serum

This potent blend of argan, rosehip, and jojoba oils provide some much-needed hydration, and help to increase cell turnover—meaning you'll be left with a toned, beyond-radiant complexion.

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Eden Instant Lift Mask

"I use this and the Rejuvenating Serum the most because I travel so much," Vargas tells us. "They're my secret weapons to hydrated and lifted skin."

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna VargasCourtesy

Revitalizing Eye Cream

Not even a midnight binge of 4 hours watching Game of Thrones can stand up to the line-smoothing and depuffing qualities of this antioxidant-rich eye cream.

$75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 David Emmite/Courtesy Joanna Vargas

Vitamin-C Face Wash

Aside from removing even the heaviest makeup like a charm, the addition of citrus oils help to fade uneven spots and shrink pores down to the tiniest size possible.

$40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!