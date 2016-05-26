Hollywood's Favorite Facialist Just Revamped Her Skincare Line

Though getting the flawless complexion of Miranda Kerr is one tall order, celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas (who counts the supermodel as one of her famous clients) is bringing that goal closer within reach with the launch of her revamped range. Vargas' product lineup has been around for a few years, but recently, the skincare expert decided to give her entire brand an overhaul with completely updated formulas—not to mention, a seriously chic exterior that's as pretty as it is functional. "It was important for me to have airless pumps, because I think it keeps the serums more pure," she tells us. "I also wanted the branding to feel cutting edge so it reflected the amount of technology I use during a facial."

And the high-tech treatments are no joke. To help stars like Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson prep for awards season this year, Vargas treated them to her trademarked Forever Facial, which uses a mixture of heat and radio waves to repair collagen fibers, in conjunction with her LED light bed to get them glowing. If her products can mimic those effects in the privacy of our own bathrooms, then count us as believers. Scroll down to shop the entire line now.