I've been known to do a face mask in public. Seriously, peep my Instagram for the proof. I have no shame when it comes to giving my skin some emergency TLC. But, I've never come across an eye mask quite like the Bright Eye Hydrating Mask from Joanna Vargas. Firstly, it's legit an eye mask and makes you look like a superhero while you are perfecting your skin. Secondly, the fact that it covers the whole eye area, not just under the eyes takes down puffiness all over your face. Pop it in the fridge and the whole experience will make you feel alive, no matter how exhausted you are from partying the weekend away. For more on why it's awesome, I heard from Joanna Vargas herself! Read on.

What It's Called:

Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Hydrating Mask

How Much It Will Set You Back:

That super fancy bottle of champers or ...$60 for 5 sheets; joannavargas.com

What Makes It Special:

It's a hydrating sheet mask to be used around the eyes that helps to detox and tone the entire eye area. It's packed with anti-aging peptides that reinforce elasticity and prevent aging.

Who’s It For?

The eye area is where women first start to notice visible signs of aging in their 20s, so it's something we can all benefit from!

When to Use It:

It's amazing to use in the morning to refresh the eye area and look more well rested. Also, it's the perfect refreshment during a long flight!

What It Feels Like:

It's a bamboo sheet mask, soaked in hydrating serum. It feels smooth and cooling on the skin.

What It Smells Like:

A subtle clean scent.

How to Use It:

Joanna Vargas explains, "Masks in general are a big trend in skin care right now, as they should be! Some of these masks neglect the eye area, while this one targets it specifically. It's also a natural product that's super anti-inflammatory with ingredients like licorice root extract, giving your delicate eye area the soothing it needs. All you have to do is place the mask on the entire eye area and leave on for at least 10-15 min (the longer the better until your skin fully absorbs it.) There may be some leftover serum after which you can massage into the eye and neck area."

What the Internet Is Saying:

In route to work early this morning trying out these lovely new sheet masks by my lovely, beautiful friend and facialist @joannavargasnyc @jvskincare #jvskincare I feel like a super hero ☺️⚡️🌅 A photo posted by Haley Bennett (@halolorraine) on Aug 28, 2015 at 5:49am PDT

Our skin superhero Adriana Lima using the new Bright Eye Hydrating Mask for her red carpet prep! #jvskincare #repost @adrianalima ・・・ SUPERHERO LIMA getting ready for the #MetGala! 🎭 #MANUSXMACHINA A photo posted by Joanna Vargas Skincare & Salon (@jvskincare) on May 2, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT