Jessica Alba

doesn't consider her looks especially exotic. "People today are more ethnically mixed," the actress, who is Mexican, French and Dutch, has said. "The girl next door looks like me." Well, she may not look like her, but she may relate to Alba's real-life roles as a new mom and a newlywed . Just don't expect the star of The Love Guru to hit the red carpet in anything flouncy or white. "I don't want to show up [at an event] looking like a bride-or Jessica Rabbit," she has said. Spoken like a true girl next door.Alba came by her love for makeup honestly-she's said, "My mom's a Southern girl who comes from the school that you don't leave the house without your face on, so when I first started wearing makeup, I went overboard."