Jessica Alba doesn't consider her looks especially exotic. "People today are more ethnically mixed," the actress, who is Mexican, French and Dutch, has said. "The girl next door looks like me." Well, she may not look like her, but she may relate to Alba's real-life roles as a new mom and a newlywed. Just don't expect the star of The Love Guru to hit the red carpet in anything flouncy or white. "I don't want to show up [at an event] looking like a bride-or Jessica Rabbit," she has said. Spoken like a true girl next door.
1999: Alba came by her love for makeup honestly-she's said, "My mom's a Southern girl who comes from the school that you don't leave the house without your face on, so when I first started wearing makeup, I went overboard."
2002
The TV star took a hair dye break. "I've tried everything but platinum blond," she has said. "For the L'Oreal commercial I dyed it Feria Ruby Fusion, and I felt like a rock star. For Dark Angel, I had to go back to dark."
2003
The Honey star showed off her honey highlights with a sleek pompadour.
2005
The Fantastic Four star went blonde. "Jessica's skin is very golden, so we made her a cool blonde," her hairstylist Robert Ramos has said.
2007
She credited her lush brunette locks to hairstylist Robert Ramos. "I don't know many brunettes besides me who have gone blond then switched back to brown and still have healthy hair," she has said.
2008
The new mom of Honor Marie Warren has no plans to dull down her style: "Just because you're a mother, doesn't mean you can't be glamorous."
