Hair Stylist Jenny Cho Spills The Secret to Jennifer Lawrence's Lived-In Waves

Jenny Cho knows making magic on the red carpet “isn’t always about the hair.” She says, “My eyes are on what’s happening in the moment, and my No. 1 intent is for my clients to feel beautiful and confident.” Growing up in Torrance, Calif., Cho struggled at school and didn’t find her “tribe of people” until she started going to beauty school. After graduation, she soon moved to New York City and worked as an educator for Bumble and Bumble before returning home to the West Coast, where she began assisting on editorial shoots.

Now a sought-after red carpet collaborator herself, Cho takes an organic approach to styling and is a master at giving hair that elusive lived-in quality. For client Jennifer Lawrence, for example, “I’ll diffuse her natural texture and then only blow-dry certain areas to get a look that’s not completely stiff or ‘done.’” Here’s a lesson in her light-handed ways.

Her Must Haves

Suave Professionals Sleek Anti- Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream

“This is my go-to cream,” Cho says. “Apply it all over to bring out any natural texture and then let hair dry naturally. Or you can use it for a smooth blowout.”

To buy: $3; walmart.com

Mane Addicts Slay It Face Shield

“I don’t like getting hairspray all over the place, so I carry a visor from Mane Addicts to [shield] the face when misting.”

To buy: $12 maneaddicts.com

Hot Tools Professional 1" 24K Gold Curling Iron and GHD Platinum+ Styler

Cho relies on portable, lightweight stylers that get the job done, like Hot Tools curling irons and flatirons from GHD and fellow stylist Harry Josh.

To buy: Hot Tools Professional 1" 24K Gold Curling Iron, $50; ulta.com; GHD Platinum+ Styler, $249; ghdhair.com

Esym Roll-On Aromatherapy Oil in Eucalyptus and Rose

Cho says her kit isn’t just full of hair products. She likes to give clients a little something extra: “I have an essential-oil set, so if someone is feeling tense, I could do a scalp massage. I also carry CBD oil for the feet.”

To buy: $30 each; Eucalyptus: esym.co, Rose: esym.co

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

“Sam McKnight’s texturizing mist is a dream in a bottle,” says Cho, who uses it after styling to help shake out the hair.

To buy: $36; net-a-porter.com

