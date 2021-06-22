Jennifer Aniston Drinks This Collagen Every Morning For Glowing Skin
Collagen isn't a new term in the beauty space by any means, but its ever-growing list of benefits keeps it front and center. The protein is responsible for plump-looking skin and healthy nails and joints. But, as the skin ages, collagen production slows down - causing loss of firmness in the skin and brittle nails in some cases. That's where Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides come in handy, assisting your skin with collagen production - and actress Jennifer Aniston loves it.
In November 2020, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston revealed that she joined the Vital Proteins team as the Chief Creative Officer. The Collagen Peptides are one of her favorite products from the brand, and they're on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Aniston notes that collagen is essential in supporting healthy skin, nails, and joints - that's why she chooses to start her day off with collagen peptides. "My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie - so easy to use," Aniston told Vital Proteins.
To understand all of collagen's most important benefits, we spoke with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love. According to Dr. Love, collagen is an essential building block for almost every organ in the body, including the skin. "Collagen is naturally broken down with age and with the sun. Starting in our mid-20s, our ability to produce new collagen slows more each year, resulting in duller skin that many describe as having 'lost its bounce,'" she says.
Dr. Love also explains that collagen supplementation is a newer concept aimed at giving the body extra building blocks. There are still extensive studies looking into the ingestible benefits, but shoppers agree that these collagen peptides drastically improve their skin and nails.
With over 104,000 ratings, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides aren't just favorited by Aniston. One reviewer writes, "I have NEVER tried a product that gave me so many benefits! Let's start with my nails. They are as hard as acrylic. My nails never grow, and I hate taking pills like biotin."
In addition to nail growth, shoppers say they notice the abundant benefits for their skin. One shopper gave the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides a five-star review after using the supplement for six months, saying they "make skin younger and more bouncy." "I realize that 30 is young, but I do see changes in my skin from aging, and this collagen helped make it more supple in about one week," they said.
One last shopper calls the Collagen Peptides "a miracle in a tub," writing that after using collagen for over a year, they will never be without it again. The shopper adds: "I can't say enough good things about this product and wish I could give it more than a five-star rating. The results have been truly amazing!"
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are on sale for 25 percent off for Prime Day, meaning you can add Aniston's favorite supplement to your beauty routine with just one click.