Jennifer Lopez's New Video Will Give You All the Vintage Beauty Inspo You Need

Jennifer Lopez is back with a new video for her track 'I Ain't Your Mama' and we are obsessed with it — from the catchy tune, down to every single vintage look she wears in it. It's simply amazing. But, obviously, the best part is that it's incredibly empowering for women.

The clip shows Lopez as a '50s housewife rocking a Betty Draper-inspired blonde wig.

She also has a Mad Men moment as a secretary in the '60s (hey, Joan.) in a red fringe.

Then, there is '70s factory worker JLo who, silky straight hair aside, wears the prettiest pink lip ever.

Our favorite part, though, has to be Lopez in an '80s powersuit and curly hair destroying an office full of men (we're getting some serious Dolly Parton in "9-to-5 vibes", TBH).

We told you, the video is very inspiring beauty-wise. Not to mention, the intro that's all about women's rights as human rights? Into It. And you will be, too. Check it out:

J.Lo at her very empowered best!