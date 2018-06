1 of 8 Yearbook Archives

Jennifer Lopez may be the hyphenate to end all hyphenates. Let’s see: singer-actor-dancer-designer-perfumer- producer-mother-is there anything she can’t do? It’s no surprise, then, that her beauty secret is self-assurance. "Jennifer's look is a reflection of her deep inner confidence-it's almost otherworldly," her longtime hairstylist Oribe has said. She shows flawless taste as she moves between short hair and long, bronzed skin and pale, dark locks and light. "She doesn't mind taking a risk, as long as she looks beautiful," hair-colorist Rita Hazan has said.



1987: Lopez graduates from Preston High School in the Bronx with big dreams. "I remember watching Rita Moreno in West Side Story and going, ‘That's what I want to do. I want to sing and I want to dance and I want to act,’” she has said.