Jennifer Garner and Oprah Both Use This Eyebrow Pencil — and It's the Cheapest It's Been Since Amazon Prime Day
It is regrettably difficult to find your perfect eyebrow routine, but Jennifer Garner, giving saint that she is (quiet, Ben Affleck), just revealed the trick behind her sculpted brows. I don't know what's better, honestly — that she demonstrated her entire 30-minute getting-ready process for fans, or that one of the two makeup products she uses is substantially on sale.
If there's one thing Garner is not, it's fussy. So it checks out that in the video she posted to Instagram yesterday, the beauty routine she demonstrated is all of six products long, and includes the country's best-selling brow product. "Is it crazy to give @virtuelabs shampoo & conditioner, 6-in-1 styler, and healing oil as holiday gifts?" she captioned the video. "Well, let me put it to you like this: Santa shows up and ✨ping✨— he gives you a thicker, more absorbent, shinier, healthier new head of hair— I know, right? 🥰 💁♀️🤩 Thank you, Santa."
For full disclosure, Garner is an ambassador for the brand (her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, is Virtue's creative director). The love seems authentic, but given the Virtue focus, it was intriguing to see the single other product featured in her wet-hair-to-presentable routine: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz.
The shaper is an icon in the beauty world, beloved by a laundry list of fellow celebrities. Oprah, Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, and Kendall Jenner are all avowed fans of the brand, and right now, the famous, cruelty-free pencil is at its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day — a primo $16, down from its typical $23. Shoppers are just as effusive about the pencil, which uses a micro-sized pencil tip to mimic tiny hairs so well, "drawn-on" looking brows become a thing of the past.
"Best brow pencil I've ever used in my life. This is the only eyebrow pencil I will use," wrote one Amazon shopper with sparse hairs. "It doesn't look fake, you can apply it in tiny short strokes, and then use the brush on the other end to blend, and the results are amazing. I've used it for several years now, and wouldn't think [to use] anything else." They added, "I just wish I had found this in the first place, it would've saved me a lot of grief and a lot of wasted money."
The colors especially set the buy apart from other eyebrow pencils, reviewers say, as those with graying brows are especially happy to have found colors that don't read too harsh. Even people with "virtually no eyebrows" wrote that in their Goldilocks-esque quest for the perfect natural-looking arches, the Brow Wiz's texture is both easy to use and supremely realistic.
"Brow Wiz is LIFE CHANGING. Get it. Now. Seriously," said a final fan. "I suffer from early 2000s brows (plucked them to thin lines, and now they won't grow back), and this pencil lets me fill in gaps and make little feather-light strokes to mimic hair. I'm by no means a makeup artist, but I feel confident enough in this tool to use it often and not worry about looking weird. On days I don't want to wear makeup, I'll still put my brows on because this just looks so natural."
Want to give the brow best-seller a whirl? Snag a pencil for $16 while every shade is on sale, and shop the rest of Garner's routine below.
