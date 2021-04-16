Jennifer Aniston's Secret for 'Dewy, Glowing, Twinkling Skin' Is $12
Jennifer Aniston's Secret for "Dewy, Glowing, Twinkling Skin" Is $16
The night sky could never.
Thigh-deep in the pandemic, and the kick in the pants of a poor night's sleep still sucks just as much as it did the first time. Waking up feeling like you need another eight hours is enough to make even the most determined morning person want to head back to bed — but leave it to one of "The Morning Show's" headliners to recommend an overnight moisturizer that guarantees your skin looks great regardless.
Jennifer Aniston is a font of wisdom, so while she might not literally be a morning show anchor, we'll still take any advice we can get. When the Aveeno brand ambassador told Shape in 2017 that her weekly spa day ritual is "doing a little mini facial time" with a good scrub, mask, and Aveeno's hydrating facial, we took vigorous notes. Aniston leaves it on overnight, she said, to "wake up [with] dewy, glowing, twinkling skin." Twinkling skin? Move over, dolphins.
A step above your typical night cream, Aveeno's Overnight Hydrating Facial Moisturizer receives rave reviews across online retailers, whether you want to scoop it up from Bed Bath & Beyond or a third-party seller on Amazon. According to the brand, the lightweight formula mimics the hydrating effects of an expensive spa facial while you sleep (or not), thanks to a recipe heavy on hyaluronic acid, soy extract, glycerin, and the fatty acids from olive oil.
On Amazon, shoppers write that the overnight treatment is better than products they've forked over $100 for, toning down redness and leaving skin ultra-smooth in the morning. It's powerful enough that after a year of use, one 81-year-old says their skin looks "mostly line-free and soft," but multiple people say they saw their best skin ever after a single use. (Fittingly, one person bought it after seeing it featured on "The Today Show." Aniston's character just needs to feature it on "The Morning Show" to bring this thing full circle.)
Another shopper writes that the facial "works like magic," and one more dubs it an "overnight thirst quencher" for their skin. After a few weeks, one reviewer says the wrinkles under their eyes are "definitely less noticeable," and another writes that it's "drastically improved" their adult acne — and the first product that's been able to do so, too. "I've been using this for over a month now, waiting for the bubble to burst, but it's still working really well," they continue. "My skin hasn't looked this nice in a long time."
The moisturizing experience is so thorough that it makes people want to skip washing their face in the morning, since their skin is still glowing and so soft. The name is accurate: One writes, "I literally felt like I received an expensive facial, without the irritation," and others add that it leaves their skin feeling and looking younger. In the words of a last person, "This stuff is GOLD! I can hardly believe how good my skin feels after using it." They finish, "nothing has compared to this. I'm signing up for a subscribe and save right now."
The Aveeno Overnight Hydrating Facial Moisturizer is going for around $25 on Amazon, but Bed Bath and Beyond stocks it for a cool $16. Happy sleeping.