Jennifer Aniston

She burst onto the scene as a dark-haired, bright-eyed girl next door. After winning the role of Rachel on Friends, Aniston caused a hair phenomenon in 1995 when her updated shag was copied by women everywhere. Her friend and stylist Chris McMillan says he simply "chopped off" Aniston's wavy hair to achieve the look. Now a full-blown movie star, the Marley & Me actress keeps it long, shiny and very sophisticated. Aniston does, however, like to play around with color-lip color, that is. Says makeup artist Robin Siegel, "I've used so many different colors on her-pinks, reds, browns. Jen likes to experiment!"
1990: Aniston lands a role in two TV series, Molloy and Ferris Bueller.
Paramount/Shooting Star
1994
The wavy-haired star got her breakout role as Rachel Green on Friends.
John Paschal/Celebrity Photo
1995
"This was the original Rachel, with layered shoulder-length hair," says hairstylist Chris Macmillan of the Friends star's cut.
John Paschal/Celebrity Photo
1999
Aniston tried wild-child faux dreads for the Emmy Awards. "She did this look once and never went there again," says makeup artist Robin Siegel.
Ron Davis/Shooting Star
2006
Aniston shined on at the L.A. premiere of The Break-Up.
Jen Lowery/Startraks
2008
"There's such a freshness about her look," says makeup artist Angela Levin. "She likes clean, glowing skin with soft, neutral makeup."
George Pimentel/WireImage
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Paramount/Shooting Star
She burst onto the scene as a dark-haired, bright-eyed girl next door. After winning the role of Rachel on Friends, Aniston caused a hair phenomenon in 1995 when her updated shag was copied by women everywhere. Her friend and stylist Chris McMillan says he simply "chopped off" Aniston's wavy hair to achieve the look. Now a full-blown movie star, the Marley & Me actress keeps it long, shiny and very sophisticated. Aniston does, however, like to play around with color-lip color, that is. Says makeup artist Robin Siegel, "I've used so many different colors on her-pinks, reds, browns. Jen likes to experiment!"
1990: Aniston lands a role in two TV series, Molloy and Ferris Bueller.
Advertisement
2 of 6John Paschal/Celebrity Photo
1994
The wavy-haired star got her breakout role as Rachel Green on Friends.
3 of 6John Paschal/Celebrity Photo
1995
"This was the original Rachel, with layered shoulder-length hair," says hairstylist Chris Macmillan of the Friends star's cut.
Advertisement
4 of 6Ron Davis/Shooting Star
1999
Aniston tried wild-child faux dreads for the Emmy Awards. "She did this look once and never went there again," says makeup artist Robin Siegel.
Advertisement
5 of 6Jen Lowery/Startraks
2006
Aniston shined on at the L.A. premiere of The Break-Up.
Advertisement
6 of 6George Pimentel/WireImage
2008
"There's such a freshness about her look," says makeup artist Angela Levin. "She likes clean, glowing skin with soft, neutral makeup."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.