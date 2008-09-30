Jennifer Aniston

1 of 6 Paramount/Shooting Star

She burst onto the scene as a dark-haired, bright-eyed girl next door. After winning the role of Rachel on Friends, Aniston caused a hair phenomenon in 1995 when her updated shag was copied by women everywhere. Her friend and stylist Chris McMillan says he simply "chopped off" Aniston's wavy hair to achieve the look. Now a full-blown movie star, the Marley & Me actress keeps it long, shiny and very sophisticated. Aniston does, however, like to play around with color-lip color, that is. Says makeup artist Robin Siegel, "I've used so many different colors on her-pinks, reds, browns. Jen likes to experiment!"



1990: Aniston lands a role in two TV series, Molloy and Ferris Bueller.