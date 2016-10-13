Jenna Marbles Just Shaved Off Her Eyebrows

Listen, we do a lot to our brows. Obviously, in the '90s, we were (unfortunately so) into plucking them like it was our job. Today, we don't dare touch a pair of tweezers without a pro's advice, but we hit up the pencils, gels, and powders on the reg. But, we have to admit, nothing could have prepared us for the shock we experienced when we saw Jenna Marbles shave off her eyebrows on camera!

While we've considered doing the same out of pure frustration (forget sisters, our eyebrows don't even look like cousins) for maybe two seconds, Jenna did this out of fun, believe it or not.

In her video, Jenna shared that she had spent the last week filling in her eyebrows with different colors and creating different shapes. She was having so much eyebrow fun that she decided to just shave off her eyebrows and to record it so that we could all participate in the process.

After Jenna finished shaving off her eyebrows, she drew on a couple of different eyebrows to showcase the diversity that having a blank slate has to offer. Still, we probably wouldn't suggest doing this without serious (and we mean SERIOUS) consultation.

The looks she created include a Nike check, the Adidas logo, pinkish brown brows, and purple brows.

The main takeaway from this video is that Jenna Marbles is much braver than we are.