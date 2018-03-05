This Strange Highlighting Product Will Be One of Spring’s Hottest Trends

farsalicare/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 05, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

You jelly? You will be when you see what this new highlighting product frenzy is capable of creating. You probably remember back in the fall when Instagram-famous beauty brand Farsáli dropped a jelly-like highlighter, and the entire Internet freaked out. Remember the rainbow highlighter craze? It got to that viral level.

The bouncy consistency is weirdly identical to a glass jar of strawberry preserves, but not as sticky and actually meant for your face. Besides just being photo-bait, its purpose, according to the brand anyway, was to keep your skin hydrated while creating an intense, light-catching sheen.

You might have even sworn it was a one-hit-wonder of a beauty product, but turns out, the trend is picking up some steam. There are actually multiple beauty brands that sell some version of the highlighting product, and we can only assume we'll see even more of them make their debut soon.

Just a few weeks ago, Almay launched two different jelly highlighters for $15 a pop that impart a ultra-pigmented and glittery, high-impact sheen. If you're into unicorn makeup, this is definitely for you. The jelly highlighter glides onto the skin with ease but dries to a light, featherweight powder in a matter of seconds.

Do we think they'll replace a traditional powder highlighter? Probably not, but we see the value in that they're travel-friendly, less likely to spill or crack, and double as a photo op when you're running low on brunch pics and vacation #TBTs. They're bound to be one of spring 2018's hottest trends, so keep scrolling to shop a few versions out now.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15

1 of 4 Courtesy

Almay Jelly Hi Lite 

Take the packaging quite literally. Almay's jelly highlighter shines like a diamond—or brighter. All you need to do is glide your finger over the bouncy texture, and you've picked up plenty of product for a high-shine, glittery look. The two colors—Mermaid Magic and Unicorn Light—should have clued you in.

Almay $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

INC.REDIBLE You Glow Girl Iridescent Jelly

Available in gold or ultra violet, this jelly-based highlighter imparts intense iridescence, but is slightly more wearable than its Almay counterpart.

$12 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

GIVENCHY BEAUTY Mémoire De Forme Highlight

One of the very first jelly-based products on the market, Givenchy's take is more of a radiant blush than it is a traditional highlighter. It's formula is made up of 72 percent water for a cooling, hydrating experience that also gives your skin a natural glow.

Givenchy $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Farsáli Jelly Beam Highlighter

With nearly 300 reviews on Sephora.com, this viral highlighter is ranked with 4.3 out of 5 stars, proving its virality is deserving. Glazed is frosted champagne hue that sinks into your skin in seconds and stays all day. 

$40 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!