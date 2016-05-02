Prepare Your Cheekbones: Jeffree Star Has New Highlighters Coming Your Way 

Highlighters are having a moment right now. In the past few weeks Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish broke the internet and the Rainbow Prism Highlighter sold out twice (not to mention one was listed on Ebay for $1,225.) And with his latest release Jeffree Star's Skin Frost is the latest of the monumentally hyped highlighters. Jeffree Star shared some photos on Instagram revealing the packaging, pricing, shades and swatches.

SWATCH PARTY!! 💗💛🍦🌟✨ We are so excited to FINALLY reveal the first 4 highlighters from our Skin Frost line andddddd reveal NEW liquid lips launching in May!! 🌟 CLICK the link in our bio to watch!! A video posted by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (@jeffreestarcosmetics) on Apr 29, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

The Skin Frost highlighters will come in 4 shades, are vegan, cruelty-free, highly pigmented and will be retailing at $29 on Jeffree Star's website. The more modest price tag means that if you didn't get your hands on the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish (or if you couldn't justify a $72 highlighter...) then you'll want to make sure you get your hands on one (or two—we're not judging.) Jeffree Star's products are known for being high quality and highly pigmented meaning you can bet these will fly off the shelves pretty quickly. The swatches already have us sold, but the bonus is really the Sailor Moon inspired pink packaging. There's no definitive release date yet although Jeffree Star has said early May... so it's safe to assume it will be any day now.