Here's Your First Look at Jeffree Star's Holiday Collection

Mariah Carey isn't the only one riding the Christmas in July wave. Jeffree Star, everyone's favorite MySpace friend turned beauty entrepreneur, has revealed his 2017 Holiday Makeup Collection, and we're freaking out appropriately.

Last night, Star took to Instagram to give us the briefest of sneak peeks, showing off a Velour Liquid Lipstick, Velour Lip Scrub, and what appears to be a loose glitter pigment situation of some sort. We were almost blinded by the sparkle.

Sneak peek of our #Holiday collection 💖launching in November 👄 Get ready for the sparkle.... #jeffreestarcosmetics #velourliquidlipstick A post shared by Jeffree Star Cosmetics (@jeffreestarcosmetics) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

RELATED: Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Though the lip scrub and lipstick already exist without their glitter coating in the permanent line, the loose pigment is entirely new for the brand. Star certainly knows how to make his limited-edition collections special, and if his track record of previous launches is any indicator, we're expecting to see a mix of shades ranging from the permanent, to those created exclusively for this lineup. And of course, the packaging is stunning even on its own.

Somehow, we are reminded of the pageant-themed cult film Drop Dead Gorgeous. Shoutout to Amber Atkins.

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: Revlon Cherries in the Snow

According to Star's social posts, the collection will be out in November, just in time for gifting season. Whether you choose to give them to yourself or your friends is your call—no judgement. Time and Star's Instagram feed will tell whether or not he'll be revealing more in the months to come.