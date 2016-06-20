Here's What Jeffree Star's Highlighters Look Like on Real People

Sarah Balch
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 19, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Say what you will about social media celebrities, but Jeffree Star just might have been the one to start the category back when Tom from MySpace was a member of your friends list. Today, you can find Star's expansive makeup line adorning just about everyone on your Instagram feed, and although the products sell out minutes after going live on the site, restocks are frequent, and the makeup artist lets his loyal followers know via social media exactly when to expect the next batch to roll out. In recent months, Star continued to tease the launch of his Skin Frost highlighters, and after seeing them in action on his video tutorials, we knew we had to get our hands on them. Once we acquired all four hues, we asked four of our InStyle staffers to see how they look IRL. Scroll down to see how the highlighters look, and continue stalking Starr's Twitter and Instagram to find out when his next restock will go live.

1 of 4 Sarah Balch

Peach Goddess

"Jeffree Star’s Frost Highlighters instantly broke the internet when they were released and after finally trying one, I completely understand the hype. Peach Goddess is a gorgeous rose gold shade that looks equally as pretty in its compact as it does once it hits your skin. As someone who likes to shine, not sparkle, this shimmery shade was subtle enough that I didn’t feel out of my comfort zone when wearing it during the day. Not to mention, it's highly pigmented and a little really goes a long way. I simply tapped a fan brush onto the powder and brushed it onto the high points of my cheekbones, the middle of my nose, and cupid’s bow, and got the out-of-this-world shine I was after. The larger mirror makes it super convenient to get your shine on wherever and whenever. Bonus points for the hot pink compact for reminding me of Sailor Moon."

—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

2 of 4 Sarah Balch

Mint Condition

"Jeffree Star was in my top 8 back in my MySpace days, which probably caused some drama among some IRL friends who didn't make the cut. But to be fair, I don't see any of them putting out Posh Spice-inspired liquid lipsticks that speak to my soul in ways their photo comments couldn't. When Jeffree announced he'd be launching highlighters, I zeroed in on the Mint Condition shade—the blue-based silver is different than every other highlighter I tried, and can moonlight as a frosted eyeshadow. One sweep delivers a cool pewter wash with very slight teal hints, but since the formula is super-pigmented, it's easy to build. The blue actually neutralizes some of the pink tones in my skin, so between that and the insanely glowy effect the formula delivers, it's a win-win."

—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

3 of 4 Sarah Balch

King Tut

"When it comes to me and highlighters, I fall into two categories: subtle radiance, or an extreme human disco ball effect. Despite King Tut arriving in pieces (Starr mentioned on his Snapchat that a truck driver had accidentally dropped a shipping palette), it still managed to give me a regal glow that fell somewhere between Cher and inner zen radiance. A little goes a long way; I applied the product to my cheeks blending it to the highest point of my cheekbone and up towards my temple. This is a product that I would continue to reach for, and the vegan formula is highly pigmented with beautiful copper and gold hues that complement my skin tone."

—Teonna Flipping, Office Manager

4 of 4 Sarah Balch

Ice Cold

"Over the last few years, Jeffree Star's life has become my not-so-secret obsession. You can always catch me watching his Snapchats or scrolling through his Instagram for updates on product releases and new makeup tutorials. So naturally, I was excited when he announced he'd be lauching highlighters. The product was bound to be pigmented and flashy, but it seemed a little intimidating to someone who only uses a few products a day. I started off with only a small amount of Ice Cold on the upper part of my cheekbone, but after feeling a little more confident I layered more on and let the color really shine. I blended the rest into my existing foundation, and added a dab under my eyebrow for a little extra glow."

—Jessica Kane, Photo Coordinator

