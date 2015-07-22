5 Questions About Jazz Jennings, Answered

Jazz Jennings was assigned male at birth, but at age 5 decided she felt more like a female. Now, the teenage transgender activist and YouTube star has landed her own docu-series on TLC — which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET — to share her story. She said in a recent YouTube video, "I wouldn't change anything about myself. Not because I'm being cocky or anything, but because this is who I am and I'm proud of who I am. This is me, and I'm transgender, and that's OK. It makes me a stronger person, a more confident person, and it just makes me myself."

In case you haven't been tuning in, here are answers to all of your Jazz Jennings questions:

1. When did Jazz decide to start her transition? According to Barbara Walters, Jennings is "one of the youngest documented cases of a child openly transitioning from one gender to another." She was 5 years old when she appeared on 20/20 and said she identified as a girl in 2007.

2. Why did she decide to call herself Jazz? Jennings revealed that she received the name Jazz from her sister, who played the role of Princess Jasmine in a school play. She was born Jared, and her mother Jeanette only recently started calling her Jazz.

3. Does Jazz use makeup? Like a lot of teenage girls, Jazz loves experimenting with her beauty look but she prefers the natural look to a full face of makeup. On her list of beauty must-haves? Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub and the Deep Cleaning Face Wash. "In the morning when I wake up, I'll exfoliate. Then at night when I shower, I'll also use an exfoliating scrub. My routine is easy, and I just get clean skin," she told Popsugar.

4. What is Jazz's Instagram? Her Instagram feed (jazzjennings_) is just like any other teenager's, filled with friends and selfies. But, it's also peppered with celebrity photos, excerpts from her mega-popular YouTube channel, and powerful campaigns for change.

5. Does Jazz wear hair extensions? Nope. Jennings started growing out her hair in Kindergarten. Now, she is a beauty aficionado!

Doing hair is such a struggle... #girlprobs A photo posted by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Jul 13, 2015 at 8:57pm PDT

Fishtail:* A photo posted by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on May 8, 2012 at 6:04pm PDT