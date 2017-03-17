The Five Things Jasmine Tookes Does to Get Victoria's Secret-Ready

Victoria’s Secret doesn't let just anyone walk the runway in its multimillion-dollar Fantasy Bra. Jasmine Tookes held the honor most recently, and rest assured, she didn’t take the opportunity lightly. “I worked out seven days a week to train for the show,” says the 26-year-old. When it comes to keeping fit for her “regular” supermodel duties, Tookes has a less rigid approach: “I like to switch it up and take barre and Pilates classes.”

Here, the model tells us exactly what goes into her beauty fitness routine.

Skincare Smarts 

“I pop open little capsules of vitamin E and spread the oil on my face before bed,” says Tookes. “I apply it only at night, because it’s very thick and oily but super-hydrating.” For day, Tookes swears by brightening vitamin C serum.

CVS Vitamin E Softgels 400 IU, ($13/100; cvs.com) & OZNaturals Vitamin C Facial Serum, ($18; oznaturals.com).

Spa Getaway

“I get massages at Aire Ancient Baths in N.Y.C.—their salt scrub is the best exfoliator. Afterward, I’ll spend an hour relaxing in all the different baths.”

Post-Gym Touch-Up

Tookes prefers to enhance, not hide, an after-workout flush by dabbing multiuse pigment onto her lips and cheeks. “This one by Charlotte Tilbury gives a really nice glow,” says Tookes. In a pinch, she uses a lip stain. 

Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Formentera ($45; nordstrom.com) & Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Drama ($14. victoriassecret.com). 

Workout Buddies 

“It’s hard to motivate myself to get to the gym,” admits Tookes. She’s solved the problem by pairing up with fellow Angel Josephine Skriver. Check out their routines on their joint Instagram, @joja. The duo’s go-to place to get moving? New York’s Dogpound boxing gym.

Body Booster 

“I’m such a freak about moisturizing! I use a lot of body oils, like coconut and rose, but baby oil is my favorite,” says Tookes. My skin does way better when I keep my regimen as simple as possible.”

Johnson's $5 SHOP NOW

