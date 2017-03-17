The Five Things Jasmine Tookes Does to Get Victoria's Secret-Ready

Victoria’s Secret doesn't let just anyone walk the runway in its multimillion-dollar Fantasy Bra. Jasmine Tookes held the honor most recently, and rest assured, she didn’t take the opportunity lightly. “I worked out seven days a week to train for the show,” says the 26-year-old. When it comes to keeping fit for her “regular” supermodel duties, Tookes has a less rigid approach: “I like to switch it up and take barre and Pilates classes.”

Here, the model tells us exactly what goes into her beauty fitness routine.

