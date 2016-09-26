January Jones Just Got the Sweetest Tattoo

Have you ever so deeply identified an actress with her TV show character that you spend years trying to undo the damage? To me, January Jones will always, always, always be Betty Draper, which is unbelievably confusing when I see her participate in 21st century activities, Like, what is Betty Draper doing on Instagram?!

This weekend I may have finally gotten over the confusion, as January just did the least Betty Draper thing possible.

She got a tattoo.

RELATED: Looks Like Pat McGrath Has Another Genius Beauty Product in the Works!

Thank you @_dr_woo_ ❤️ A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Sep 25, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

Ooooh, season 5 Sally would totes hold this one against her mom!

She's the latest in a very long list of celebrities to get the tattoo treatment from celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. His clients include Cara Delevingne, Jamie King, and Frances Bean Cobain, not to mention, like, hundreds more.

January's tattoo looks like a super delicate deconstructed compass and it has an arrow running through the middle. It is also accented with two dates—1.5.78 and 9.13.11.

We got super investigative and figured out that these might just be birthdays—January's own bday and her son Xander Dane Jones's date of birth, respectively.

Aside from being beautiful, the tattoo is also clearly a sweet tribute to her and Xander's bond.