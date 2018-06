January 2011

11 of 21 Lionel Hahn/ABACAUSA.COM , PI /Landov

Jennifer Lawrence's Chunky Bun



THE STYLE A textured, oversize bun on the back of the head



WHERE The 2011 Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills



INSIDE SCOOP "Jennifer Lawrence's dress made such a gorgeous statement in front that I wanted to keep it very clean around her face," said Dove hairstylist Mark Townsend, who created this look for the star. In the back, however, he gave the nominee a piecey, oversized bun. Rough drying damp hair with a generous dab of volumizing mousse gave the actress a wavy, lived-in texture so the hair wouldn't be too silky sleek. "I really wanted the bun to be huge-almost like a cinnamon bun!" Townsend confessed.