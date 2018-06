January 2010

5 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diane Kruger's Romantic Braid

THE STYLE A chunky, textured side braid



WHERE The 16th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards in Los Angeles



INSIDE SCOOP A few things inspired the look stylist Mark Townsend created for Diane Kruger. "The dress and jewelry were hanging close by where we were doing hair and I was blown away by how beautiful they both were. Plus, Diane had a picture from a recent fashion show of a hairstyle she liked. I wanted to make the style right for her and for her dress," he said. After setting curls throughout the entire head with a small iron, he raked styling cream through to break up waves, and loosely braided the hair to one side. "I finished by pinning the end of the braid up behind her left ear and misting with hairspray," he said.