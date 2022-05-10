Jane Fonda's Natural Gray Bob on Grace and Frankie Was Styled With This $3 Product
Jane Fonda's arrival at the 2020 Oscars turned heads. There were two visually significant parts to her red carpet appearance. The first, the activist recycled a dress she had previously worn at Cannes in 2014. The second — and arguably more noticeable change, her blonde 'do was now gray and silver.
The repeated wear of her red dress was part of Fonda's pledge to avoid shopping and wasteful consumption, while the gray/silver hair was the actress embracing her natural beauty. It was a transformation the Internet immediately took stock of, and one the beauty team on Grace and Frankie took note of, too. For the seventh and final season of the show, Grace similarly embraced her gray hair with the help of a $3 styling product.
In an interview with Vogue, Fonda's onset hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek shared that like Fonda, Grace was tired of living up to arbitrary beauty standards. In embracing her grays, Hanousek mentioned two hair products: White Sands Undercover Styling Spray and L'Oréal Paris Boost It Mousse which is the main character, IMO.
Shop now: $3 (Originally $4); amazon.com
For this last season, Hanousek wanted Grace's hair to be less coiffed and more carefree, so he applied L'Oréal Boost It Mousse throughout her entire head. The ultimate look was soft yet still sophisticated.
Fonda's seal of approval on the product is major but it's not exactly surprising, given the over 5,000 five-star ratings it has garnered on Amazon. Shoppers repeatedly say that this $3 mousse is better than similar products five times the price. One reviewer wrote that their hair "is extremely thin and wants to lay flat," but after using a small amount of this mousse, the difference in volume is "amazing." "It looks like I have more hair than I do," they added. Physical evidence of Fonda's incredible hair, thousands of five-star reviews, and a $3 price tag? You really can't go wrong with this volumizing mousse.