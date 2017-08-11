Your Favorite Facebook-Famous Nail Brand Launched a Gel Mani Kit

At-home gel manicure kits can be pretty hit or miss—at least for us, anyway.

On more than one occasion, we've applied the color way too thick, swept on an uneven layer and proceeded to cure it without knowing, or accidentally smudged our lacuqer all over the inside of the LED light curing station. No matter how careful we try to be, the finished result can barely be compared to the skilled handiwork of a salon version, and we usually end up peeling off the uber-thick shells coating our digits anywhere from an hour to a day after application. The gel manicure, we thought, was something we'd never be able to master at home.

Then, we tried Jamberry's ColourCure system, and we were forever changed.

In place of the countless bottles of base coat, activator, top coat, and so on, you only need three items to work with Jamberry's kit—a nail prep cleanser, ColourCure lacquer, and an LED lamp. Begin as you would with any manicure by buffing and filing your nails into their desired shape, then push back your cuticles. A quick pass of the cleanser will remove any lingering oils from the surface, then apply one even layer of the ColourCure gel polish. Cure the shade for about 90 seconds, then repeat all of the motions on your other hand. Follow with a second coat, cure the lacquer, let your nails sit in natural light for about a minute, and you should be good to go.

This time around, you won't need to finish with a top coat, nor will you have to wipe away the residue as the sticky finish sort of disappears on its own once the polymers in the lacquer harden.

Head over to jamberry.com now to shop the lineup in full, or find someone on your Facebook friends list selling the product, excluding former friends, high school bullies, exes, and people who didn't wish you happy birthday this year.