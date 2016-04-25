Makeup Guru Jaclyn Hill to Release Namesake Makeup Line

When beauty vlogger and makeup artist Jaclyn Hill collaborated with Becca on the life changing Shimmering Skin Perfector, the highlighting game was forever changed. Now Jaclyn Hill is going to change the entire makeup game (and destroy our bank accounts) by releasing her own namesake line of makeup products.

Curious George 🐶 A photo posted by J A C L Y N 😜 (@jaclynhill) on Feb 23, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

Jaclyn has been teasing the project on both her Instagram and Twitter. Details are scarce but we do know that she’s working on a bunch of different products – eye shadows, lipsticks etc. and that the release date is early 2017, which feels like a million years away... but at least that gives you time to work on your makeup fund!