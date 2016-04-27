It's Never Been Easier to DIY Your Favorite Drybar Blowout

Truthfully, there’s nothing quite like walking through Drybar’s doors and allowing yourself to relax in the hands of their stylists while you settle in amongst the chic yellow décor and sip a glass of champs, knowing full well you’ll leave the place looking and feeling like a woman ready to take on the world.

But as we all know, life happens and in the event that you find yourself in need of a last-minute blowout and no appointment on the books, founder Alli Webb has launched Drybar’s DIY series — videos that will demonstrate exactly how to create the Southern Comfort or Cosmo at home. Because, let’s be real, when you’re physically in their chair, you’re too busy watching Mean Girls or flipping through magazines to notice how they’re making the magic happen.

Webb herself walks you through each look Drybar offers from start to finish. While the clips are just a few minutes long, she breaks each step down simply. You may not get the technique down on your first try, but with consistent practice you’ll get the hang of it.

Of course learning Drybar’s secrets isn’t going to stop us from regularly popping in for a blowout. After all, there’s nothing quite like the real thing.