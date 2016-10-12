Dark Circles Don't Stand a Chance Against this New Miracle Concealer

I'm the kind of gal who finds a concealer and pretty much sticks with it. I have two that I alternate between, and considering I'm a beauty product floozy, that's pretty extraordinary. So in order for me to really deviate from my dynamic concealing duo, a concealer really has to be really good.

Here we are, as I have let another concealer onto my top shelf! I can't get enough of the new IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Full-Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer. Here's the breakdown on the product that will make your dark circles pretty much disappear.

What It's Called:

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Concealer

How Much It Will Set You Back:

An app and a cocktail at happy hour... or $24; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

As far as full coverage concealers go, this one isn't cakey or drying, which is why I like it. More than that, it's an illuminating concealer, so it doesn't read flat under your eyes. Instead, it lightly reflects light, which is key because if I'm trying to cover some gnarly dark circles, I want coverage and light reflecting properties to get the job done.

Who’s It For?

This one is a good bet if you have really dark circles.

When to Use It:

When you feel like your face needs a little life.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth, creamy, and very, very blendable.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Happy Fri-yay! Our weekend plans involve playing with #ItCosmetics' new Bye Bye Exclusives, which just landed at Sephora this week. What skin concern do you want to say sayonara to the most? #itsatsephora A photo posted by Mixed Makeup (@mixedmakeup) on Sep 30, 2016 at 8:42am PDT

A new season means new beauty must haves, and we are talking about our new faves! http://liketk.it/2plFd @liketoknow.it #liketkit #ITsAtSephora #ITcosmetics #ltkbeauty #beautymusthaves A photo posted by Whitney And Blaire (@peachesinapod) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

All hail to @itcosmetics (honestly one of my favorite beauty brands) for creating this new concealer that ALSO illuminates! Congrats to launching in @sephora 🙌🏼💋 #itsatsephora #byebyefilters A photo posted by Donna Kim 김다나 (@donnadaily) on Sep 7, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

What It Smells Like:

Scent free!