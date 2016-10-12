Dark Circles Don't Stand a Chance Against this New Miracle Concealer

I'm the kind of gal who finds a concealer and pretty much sticks with it. I have two that I alternate between, and considering I'm a beauty product floozy, that's pretty extraordinary. So in order for me to really deviate from my dynamic concealing duo, a concealer really has to be really good.
Here we are, as I have let another concealer onto my top shelf! I can't get enough of the new IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Full-Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer. Here's the breakdown on the product that will make your dark circles pretty much disappear.
What It's Called:
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Concealer
How Much It Will Set You Back:
An app and a cocktail at happy hour... or $24; sephora.com
What Makes It Special:
As far as full coverage concealers go, this one isn't cakey or drying, which is why I like it. More than that, it's an illuminating concealer, so it doesn't read flat under your eyes. Instead, it lightly reflects light, which is key because if I'm trying to cover some gnarly dark circles, I want coverage and light reflecting properties to get the job done.
Who’s It For?
This one is a good bet if you have really dark circles.
When to Use It:
When you feel like your face needs a little life.
What It Feels Like:
Smooth, creamy, and very, very blendable.
What It Smells Like:
Scent free!