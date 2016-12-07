Is It a Bad Idea to Wear Makeup During a Workout?

In an ideal world, you wouldn't have to worry about something as fleeting as wearing makeup while doing your due diligence at the gym, but we get it—life happens, you have a commitment with the girls post-workout, and you and your trainer aren't quite on the level where she's allowed to see you without eyebrows just yet. This poses the obvious question: how bad is it to wear makeup during an intense workout? It isn't the best idea, especially if you're prone to breaktouts. "During a workout, you sweat and wipe away that sweat. Even non comedogneic makeup will 'float' and move toward the pores, which will aggravate acne," says New York City dermatologist Dr. Heidi Waldorf. "Makeup can cause inflammation and clog the pores." Looks like those "athleisure" makeup brands aren't as good for your skin as we previously thought...

RELATED: 6 Detox Treatments for When Your Skin Is Freaking Out

Prior to both low and high-impact workouts alike, Dr. Waldorf advises washing your face, and if you'll be outside, applying a water-resistant sunscreen. "If you can't wash before working out, or if you feel self-conscious, be sure to wipe it off very well afterward," she says. "You want your skin to feel soft and supple immediately after, then follow with your moisturizer and sunscreen as you normally would." Then, you can reapply your makeup as needed, or just bask in your Alicia Keys moment. Suffice it to say that along with deodorant and a change of clothes, a pack of makeup removal wipes should also be among the essentials in your gym bag.