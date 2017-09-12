How do we love Issa Rae? Let us count the ways. Her hit show Insecure gets weekly play within each of our households, and we're constantly taken by the all-too-relateable circumstances that play out episode after episode. We only wish we could handle our own issues with as much wit as Rae does, and it's no surprise she's just as hilarious and charismatic off-screen as she is in character.

Clearly our feelings are shared with CoverGirl—the star has just been announced as the latest famous face of the brand, joining the ranks of Zendaya and Sofia Vergara as a spokesperson.

"My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona—whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life," Rae says in a release. "Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others."

Consider us hella thrilled.