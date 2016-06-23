No, You're Not Wasting Your Money on Expensive Body Wash 

Like anyone, I'm a person who will try to save on certain areas of my beauty routine. But when it comes to items like body wash, I tend to err on the side of bargain. Yes, it cleanses my bod... and then it goes right down the drain.

But a few days ago, I had one of those days where literally everything goes wrong. Everything. You name it.

The only thing I could really do after all was said and done was to hop in the shower and wash the day away.

It just so happens, though, that I had been saving my Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Body Wash ($50; net-a-porter.com) for a rainy day, and this, my friends, was it. I love the actual perfume of Mediterranean Honeysuckle because it smells like a magical vacation in Greece or along the Almalfi Coast. In my imagination, Jude Law is also there, and I am wearing exclusively Dolce & Gabbana. The lemon-print dress, to be exact.

Obviously, this fragrance makes me feel good. So why would I deprive myself of it in the shower? Enough was enough. I hopped in and indulged. Not only did it have the richest lather and left me feeling clean, but the scent also diffused all through my bathroom. It was almost like I was in a cloud of my fragrance, in the very best way possible. And you know what? I felt better. So buy the darn expensive body wash! Save it for a rainy day, or don't. You deserve to make yourself feel good always.