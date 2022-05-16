When I'm Running Late, I Replace My Entire Skincare and Makeup Routine With This Highly Rated 5-in-1 Product

After spending two years without any plans, I have lost some of the time management skills that are imperative to being on time. As I readjust to returning to the office and having concrete plans again, I have found myself suddenly pressed for time and rushing out the door without taking my meds, grabbing an umbrella, or doing my beauty routine. I am still figuring it out as I go but there is a solution for days when I simply cannot get through my 10-plus step skincare and makeup routine: Iris & Romeo's Best Skin Days, a five-in-one hybrid product.