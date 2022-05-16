When I'm Running Late, I Replace My Entire Skincare and Makeup Routine With This Highly Rated 5-in-1 Product
After spending two years without any plans, I have lost some of the time management skills that are imperative to being on time. As I readjust to returning to the office and having concrete plans again, I have found myself suddenly pressed for time and rushing out the door without taking my meds, grabbing an umbrella, or doing my beauty routine. I am still figuring it out as I go but there is a solution for days when I simply cannot get through my 10-plus step skincare and makeup routine: Iris & Romeo's Best Skin Days, a five-in-one hybrid product.
I have had Best Skin Days in the mix for over a year and I frequently use it for its SPF and light coverage, which makes me look natural, dewey, and vivaciously healthy. The skincare-makeup product, however, does a lot — it's a serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, blue light- and pollution-protectant, and a tinted cosmetic.
My use of the multi-tasking product these days, however, is more urgent — I wash my face and apply this with my hands, using slightly more care than I do with a moisturizer because of the tint, and I'm out the door. Iris & Romeo has billed it as a five-in-one, but some days, it really is an all in one. I even have the pocket-size version in my work tote should I really need to run out the door or for touch ups throughout the day. It's also wonderful for hot, humid summer days when I want to minimize the number of skincare and makeup layers I have on.
I am not alone in my adoration — I have lost at least two jars to my sisters and Best Skin Days has over 700 five-star reviews on its site. One 57-year-old shopper wrote that after trying "a ton of anti-aging foundations," they were "simply impressed" upon using this. Another happy shopper raved, "it's lightweight, evens out my skin tone, doesn't clog my pores, and it certainly doesn't dry out my skin. To put it simply, I'm obsessed." If you are unsure about the $64 splurge, start out with the $17 pocket-size version (as many reviewers claim to have done), and I'm sure you'll be back for the large tub.