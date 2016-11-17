The Internet Is Freaking Out over These Holographic Lipglosses

Lipgloss toppers started out as niche novelty items you could find every once in a while, but they have transformed into a full-blown makeup category of their own, and we of course, are always down for more makeup. For the uninformed, lipgloss toppers are basically topcoats for your lips that transform the shade you're wearing with their own unique properties. We've seen sparkles, glitter and everything in-between but we hadn't seen holographic toppers — until now.

Sigma Beauty recently released their Lip Switch holographic lip toppers and the internet (including us) has been losing it.

The Lip Switch lip glosses have been all over our Instagram feeds and we can't get enough of the pouty pics. We've seen the toppers worn alone for a high shine space-age look, but we've also seen them on top of lipstick for a completely transformative sheen.

Lip Switch comes in five shades and they're basically sold out all the time... HOWEVER, if you're quick you can still grab flip-flop on Sigma's website. Personally we're waiting for all five to come back in stock so we can grab the full stack, and at $14 a piece it's only like a weeks worth of groceries, so clearly we have our priorities in order.