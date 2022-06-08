According to a Manicurist, This Bright Blue Will Be the Definitive Nail Shade of the Summer

I came across this color on the nail salon's Instagram. It's a deep, rich blue, somewhere along the lines of Frida Kahlo's La Casa Azul and International Klein Blue, a shade first created, and hence named after, artist Yves Klein. When I sat down, I told my nail artist about the post, rifling through my phone to find the photo so I could refer to the hue. Before I could even pull it up, she said, "You don't have to find the photo. I bet I know what blue it is." She came back with a bottle of the exact cobalt, electric, Klein-ish blue shade.