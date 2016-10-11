Celebrate International Day of the Girl With the Most-Empowering Beauty Quotes Ever

"My mother used to tell me constantly, confidence is the most beautiful dress on a woman, and it’s so true. I’m not the best dresser, I can’t match myself, I don’t have the ability to do that, I wish I did, I realize that even if I’m not matching or my outfit isn’t the flyest or my hair isn’t super-done and I don’t have full makeup on, if I feel good, nothing can stop me. I think beauty 1000% starts within your soul and within your character work, and if you’re constantly working on being a better human being and growing and giving and being kind and serviceful, that grows to an extent that it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing, it doesn’t matter if your hair has frizz today and maybe none tomorrow. You’re doing the best you can, and inside it’s always beautiful. It starts for me on the inside so I really love my mom for giving me that. Confidence is definitely the most beautiful dress on a woman."