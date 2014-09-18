InStyle's Staff Transformations!

Who?InStyle's assistant art director, Laura Simola, braved getting a choppy new style after not having had a major haircut in more than five years. Where? We visited uber-hip L.A. stylist Anh Co Tran while he was temporarily based in New York City. (But you can book him at his own space, Ramirez Tran Salon, at 8912 W. Olympic Blvd., in Beverly Hills.) What? Simola's long layers were healthy, but she and Tran agreed that they could use a fresh, modern spin. After taking the plunge and deciding to snip off more than 10 inches, "I got very excited about the idea of donating the hair to the Locks of Love charity," she says. Mission accomplished! Whoa! The chop nearly left Simola in tears-in a good way! "When I look at old pictures, I just can't believe that I ever had such long hair," she says. "I absolutely love it now. And my boyfriend does so even more!"
From a color-virgin brunette to a platinum blonde
Who? InStyle’s assistant editor Anne Kim had a fantasy of taking her never-dyed strands to Gwen Stefani territory, and this summer she made it a reality. Where? So under the radar that you can’t even find its address online, N.Y.C.’s Hairstory Studio (thetenthfloor@gmail.com for appointments), is home base for colorist extraordinaire Roxie Darling. The color whiz divides her time between photo shoots and adventurous clients going pink, blue, brown, and every hue in between. What? Platinum is a tricky order for dark, untouched strands, so Darling took her time (about six hours!), patiently painting on coat after coat of bleach until the results were the right shade of white-hot (not yellow or gold). Whoa! Kim’s reaction in one word: Amazed. “It came out exactly as I’d imagined— I couldn’t believe she did it in just one day!” Kim now shampoos every few days with violet-tinted washes. “I’ll do anything I can to make sure it doesn’t fade!”
From conservative nails to chic and Cutting-Edge Tips
Who? InStyle’s deputy art director Mariya Ivankovitser volunteered her typically neutral digits for a bold fall update. Where? We hit N.Y.C.’s hot new nail spot Paintbox (17 Crosby St.), where technicians deliver standard polish or gels with curated nail art that can feature anything from studs to gold foil, all presented to customers in a handy menu of choices priced from $35 to $65. What? Skipping appliques, she opted for geometric shapes in silver and blue, which her pro crafted sans stencils. Whoa! “I love it,” says Ivankovitser. “It’s daring without being juvenile. And I like how the design creates an illusion that’s similar to cutouts on a dress.”
From long, bohemian layers to an on-trend lob
From a color-virgin brunette to a platinum blonde
From conservative nails to chic and Cutting-Edge Tips
