InStyle's Staff Transformations!

From long, bohemian layers to an on-trend lob

Who? InStyle's assistant art director, Laura Simola, braved getting a choppy new style after not having had a major haircut in more than five years.

Where? We visited uber-hip L.A. stylist Anh Co Tran while he was temporarily based in New York City. (But you can book him at his own space, Ramirez Tran Salon, at 8912 W. Olympic Blvd., in Beverly Hills.)

What? Simola's long layers were healthy, but she and Tran agreed that they could use a fresh, modern spin. After taking the plunge and deciding to snip off more than 10 inches, "I got very excited about the idea of donating the hair to the Locks of Love charity," she says. Mission accomplished!

Whoa! The chop nearly left Simola in tears-in a good way! "When I look at old pictures, I just can't believe that I ever had such long hair," she says. "I absolutely love it now. And my boyfriend does so even more!"