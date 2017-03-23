InStyle Staffers Try Out Spring's Pink Monochromatic Makeup Trend

Pink is at a peak moment. Millennials have a very specific shade of color they call their own. It’s showing up on the eyelids of Hollywood’s best, from Lily Collins to Emma Stone. But one of pink's greatest accomplishments so far? It's by far the shining star of the monochromatic makeup trend, and with its wide range of hues, it's flattering on every skin tone.

After weeks and weeks of liking every pic we've seen on Instagram, we decided to give it the InStyle editor test in real life. Keep scrolling to find out exactly what we wore and how we felt about it.

