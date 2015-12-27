InStyle's Most Pinned Beauty Looks of 2015

It’s easy to fall into the same routine of eyeliner and chubby lip pencil day in and out, but sometimes the occasion arises for you to mix it up. The easiest source of inspiration is perusing Pinterest for new ways to do a bright lip, contour, and create bold brows.

Throughout 2015, InStyle has been on top of our pinning game in order to save you hours of scrolling through the site by sharing our favorite of-the-moment and classic beauty looks. From Jennifer Lopez's glowing complexion courtesy of the baking trend, to Lucy Hale’s vampy red lip, read on to discover which beauty looks you re-pinned the most from our Pinterest boards this year, and dare to switch up your routine with any one of these popular looks.