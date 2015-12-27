InStyle's Most Pinned Beauty Looks of 2015

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Erin Lukas
Dec 27, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

It’s easy to fall into the same routine of eyeliner and chubby lip pencil day in and out, but sometimes the occasion arises for you to mix it up. The easiest source of inspiration is perusing Pinterest for new ways to do a bright lip, contour, and create bold brows.

Throughout 2015, InStyle has been on top of our pinning game in order to save you hours of scrolling through the site by sharing our favorite of-the-moment and classic beauty looks. From Jennifer Lopez's glowing complexion courtesy of the baking trend, to Lucy Hale’s vampy red lip, read on to discover which beauty looks you re-pinned the most from our Pinterest boards this year, and dare to switch up your routine with any one of these popular looks.

1 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba’s All-Over Glow

From: "This Is the Best Beauty Advice That 12 Celebs’ Moms Ever Gave Them"

Alba’s subtle smoky eye and glowing complexion is always a winning makeup combo—and the number of re-pins her look garnered confirms it. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or don’t know the difference between a blending or a base brush, Maybelline New York’s The Nudes Palette ($10; ulta.com) simplifies recreating the soft smoky eye on your own. 

2 of 5 jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s Illuminated Complexion Courtesy Of The Baking Trend

From: "5 Makeup Trends That You Need to Add to Your Beauty Vocabulary Right Now"

Lopez’s glow isn’t just genetics, it’s also courtesy of baking, a makeup trend that took over YouTube and our Pinterest. This technique is a way to get an under-eye glow by applying concealer underneath eyes, followed by a yellow-toned translucent powder with a damp sponge, letting the mixture sit for around 10 minutes to allow your body heat “bake” it, and finishing by dusting it away with a brush. If you’re ready to try baking outside of the kitchen, a BeautyBlender sponge ($20; sephora.com) will come in handy to soften any harsh edges or tone down intensity.

 

3 of 5 Paul Redmond/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland’s Sun-Kissed Glow

From: "The Prettiest Celeb Hair and Makeup Looks to Steal for Prom"

For those of us who live in climates that experience cold weather, dull skin is a common seasonal beauty woe, so it’s not surprising that Hyland’s sun-kissed glow made the rounds on Pinterest. You don’t have to live near the beach to have a luminous complexion like the star's year-round. Achieve her natural, bright look by sweeping a bronzer like Clinique’s True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer ($27; clinique.com) on the apples of your cheeks and the outer edges of your face.

4 of 5 David Livingston/Getty Images

Lucy Hale's Vampy Red Lips

From: "How I Wash My Face: Lucy Hale"

A Bordeaux lip is a go-to color for fall and an effortless way to upgrade your look for the season or step out of your lipstick comfort zone. Hale’s rich wine-stained lip and lined eyes are a slightly grunge, but still sophisticated, way to try the trend. Swipe on Make Up Forever’s 48 ($20; sephora.com) on your lips for a similar shade to her own. 

5 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Katy Perry's Retro Cat-Eye

From: "Shop Lorde’s Deep Purple Lipstick, and See More Grammy Beauty Moments We Love"

A retro cat-eye worn with a nude lip is a beauty look that will never go out of style. Case in point: Perry’s 2015 Grammy look was one of our most re-pinned makeup looks of the year. To create your own cat-eye, use a liquid eyeliner with a tapered tip like CoverGirl’s Bombshell Intense Eye Liner ($9; ulta.com) to easily control the intensity.

