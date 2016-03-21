InStyle Editors Reveal Their Mascara Cocktailing Methods

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 21, 2016

When just one mascara won't cut it, it's time to be your own mix-master. Mascara cocktailing—or lash cocktailing, whichever you prefer—is a technique that involves layering a few different formulas on top of one another in order to create your desired effect. While some members of InStyle's beauty department choose to fly solo with just one, many of our editors are well-versed in the art of mascara mixology, so we asked them to reveal their lash product lineup, as well as the exact order they use each formula. Keep reading to find out their cocktailing techniques, as well as their favorite single-serve mascaras.

Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

"Trish McEvoy High Volume Mascara in Jet Black ($32; nordstrom.com) is pretty much my ride-or-die. But when the mood strikes, I’ll also apply the teensiest bit of Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara in Catwalk Blue ($28; sephora.com) on just the tips of my lashes. It makes for an unassuming pop of color, especially when I leave the rest of my face bare."

Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor

"For me, the magic happens before mascara is applied: I use Latisse to give me longer lashes (who knew what a difference a sixteenth of an inch could make?). Beyond that, I'm a die-hard BeneFit They’re Real ($24; sephora.com) fan—I use it for day or night because it really separates and defines my lashes and, of course, I curl my lashes with a Tweezerman Curler ($22; sephora.com) before applying it."

Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

"I used to use the Revitalash serum ($98; nordstrom.com) every night, but once my lashes got to the length I liked, I started doing it every two days, sometimes underneath makeup. After two pumps of the lash curler, I'll apply two even layers of Gucci's Infinite Length Mascara ($34; saksfifthavenue.com), followed by one coat of the YSL Babydoll Mascara ($32; sephora.com). I'll usually just leave it as is after that, but sometimes, I'll follow with Eyeko's Black Magic Mascara to finish ($25; nordstrom.com)—the curved brush literally hugs the shape of your lash line for even coverage, and results in the craziest hyper-real volume that almost looks like a set of falsies."

Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

"First, I curl with the Lancome lash curler ($23; nordstrom.com). Then I prep with Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Mascara Primer ($26; nordstrom.com). After that I use Too Faced's Better than Sex Mascara ($23; sephora.com). I do a few coats. Lately, I’ve been adding yet another step. The Estée Edit Up & Out Mascara ($24; sephora.com)—just the really small brush to lift out and separate the edges."

Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

"I rely on one formula to get the job done—Charlotte Tilbury’s Full Fat Lashes ($29; nordstrom.com) gives me volume, lift, length and shine. Plus, the glossy jet black tone looks ultra rich."

Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

"I'm monogamous when it comes to mascara—aside from prepping my lashes with Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Tinted Lash Primer ($24; sephora.com). I find that the primer adds definition and prevents any mascara residue from making its way onto other parts of my eyes. Maybelline Great Lash Lots of Lashes in Blackest Black ($5; drugstore.com) is my go-to mascara, and I apply three coats of it only on my upper lashes every day. I've tried a bunch of mascaras, but this classic formula is the best for making my lashes look thick and full."

