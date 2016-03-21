InStyle Editors Reveal Their Mascara Cocktailing Methods

When just one mascara won't cut it, it's time to be your own mix-master. Mascara cocktailing—or lash cocktailing, whichever you prefer—is a technique that involves layering a few different formulas on top of one another in order to create your desired effect. While some members of InStyle's beauty department choose to fly solo with just one, many of our editors are well-versed in the art of mascara mixology, so we asked them to reveal their lash product lineup, as well as the exact order they use each formula. Keep reading to find out their cocktailing techniques, as well as their favorite single-serve mascaras.

