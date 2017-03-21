8 InStyle Editors Share the First Fragrance They Freaked Out Over

I definitely crushed several cubes of Gap Blue in my day. In 1997, I thought the geometric packaging was the height of sophistication. The bottle was chic, plus so easy to pack on my middle school overnight to Washington DC! I still think it’s cool.

I was totally anti-fragrance until 2014, when I shared a cubicle wall with a beauty editor who accidentally sprayed B. Balenciaga all over my desk. It hadn’t even been released yet. I basically haunted her, demanding daily spritzes until it hit shelves several months later.