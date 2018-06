"I usually stay away from waterproof mascaras because I really hate the extra work that it takes to completely remove some formulas off at the end of the day. (I hate looking in the mirror in the morning and resembling the crying Snapchat filter.) However, lately I’ve been using Givenchy Noir Couture 4 In 1 Waterproof Mascara. In just a few swipes, this mascara will give you the lengthy, perfectly curled lashes that dreams are made of. Although it stays flake and smudge-free all day, it’s surprisingly easy to remove at night without requiring any rough rubbing on your delicate eye area."