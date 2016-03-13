These Are the Fragrances the InStyle Beauty Team Breaks Out Every Spring

Courtesy
If the itch in your eye and the absence of any snowstorm threats on the horizon didn't make it obvious enough, spring is officially in the air, and after a long winter, we couldn't be more thrilled. Similar to the way you give your wardrobe an overhaul season after season, it's time to pack those heady fall scents away, and take out the lighter, brighter perfumes—usually of a fruity-floral persuasion. We asked our beauty editors to reveal the fragrances they spritz on every year once the weather starts to warm up. Scroll down to see each of their picks now.