These Are the Fragrances the InStyle Beauty Team Breaks Out Every Spring

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 13, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

If the itch in your eye and the absence of any snowstorm threats on the horizon didn't make it obvious enough, spring is officially in the air, and after a long winter, we couldn't be more thrilled. Similar to the way you give your wardrobe an overhaul season after season, it's time to pack those heady fall scents away, and take out the lighter, brighter perfumes—usually of a fruity-floral persuasion. We asked our beauty editors to reveal the fragrances they spritz on every year once the weather starts to warm up. Scroll down to see each of their picks now.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

"Call me cliché, but I always seem to rediscover Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum each spring. I suspect it’s the splash of orange, which cuts through richer notes like white musk and vetiver, that makes the blend work so well for warm weather." — Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

$94 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

L’Artisan Parfumeur La Chasse Aux Papillons

"I don’t really follow the seasons when it comes to picking fragrance—that’s not to say I’ll wear a cloying oud on a 100-degree day—but instead, I tend to choose by mood. I will say, though, that March requires a particularly cheerful scent. It’s usually still dark and gray and you’re waiting for what seems like forever for some sun to shine on your face or for flowers to peek out of the ground. L’Artisan Parfumeur La Chasse Aux Papillons is my ultimate antidote to early spring blahs. The uplifting, feminine blend of tuberose and orange blossom is the perfume equivalent of the smiley face emoji (the one with the rosy cheeks to be exact). Translated from French, the name means chasing butterflies—what could be more spring-like than that?" — Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor

$145 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt

"I love Jo Malone’s wood sage and sea salt, it’s got a great balance of aquatic and woody tones. Translation: it smells like the beach and makes me look forward to warmer days." — Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

$125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Annick Goutal Petite Cherie

"The spring of my senior year in college was the first time I was ever acquainted with heaven on Earth—better known as the beauty basement at Bergdorf Goodman—where I was introduced to Annick Goutal's Petite Cherie scent. Saying that it was the most gorgeous fragrance I've ever smelled in my life would be a severe understatement, and once the weather rises above 50 degrees every year, I can't wait to bring it back into heavy rotation. The pear note is the most dominant on my skin, but it isn't too sweet as it's balanced by a fresh grass, as well as rich rose and vanilla elements." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

$182 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Miu Miu

"The lily of the valley scent and the unexpected earthy patchouli background note is a constant reminder of my favorite part of the season: just after it rains when the aroma of flowers, rain, and the earth come together to form an enticing scent that’s distinctly spring." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

$116 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!