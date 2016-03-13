These Are the Fragrances the InStyle Beauty Team Breaks Out Every Spring

"I don’t really follow the seasons when it comes to picking fragrance—that’s not to say I’ll wear a cloying oud on a 100-degree day—but instead, I tend to choose by mood. I will say, though, that March requires a particularly cheerful scent. It’s usually still dark and gray and you’re waiting for what seems like forever for some sun to shine on your face or for flowers to peek out of the ground. L’Artisan Parfumeur La Chasse Aux Papillons is my ultimate antidote to early spring blahs. The uplifting, feminine blend of tuberose and orange blossom is the perfume equivalent of the smiley face emoji (the one with the rosy cheeks to be exact). Translated from French, the name means chasing butterflies—what could be more spring-like than that?" — Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor