My skin tends to get super dry and tight when the weather dips so I’m all about layering. First, I apply a hyaluronic acid serum to helps draw water to my skin, I’m currently using Pestle and Mortar’s silky version ($69; pestleandmortar.com). Then I put on my sunscreen, which also contains antioxidants to help protect against sun damage (yes, rays are strong even in winter). I use La Roche-Posay Antheliox AOX ($43; target.com). If my skin is looking flakey, I’ll also apply a drop of face oil to any dry patches; this blend by Arya Essentials ($95; aryaessentials.com) helps boost collagen so I get some anti-aging benefits, too.