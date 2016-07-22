Here's What InStyle's Beauty Editors Would Cop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Get your wallets ready—Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary Sale officially kicks off today, so our condolences go out to everyone who vowed to shop less this month. For the beauty category in particular, there are tons of makeup, skincare, and fragrance exclusives you won't be able to find anywhere else, like that swoon-worthy NARS palette you see above. We asked our beauty team to tell us the one product topping their want list—and considering the options, those lists only keep growing. Head over to nordstrom.com now through August 7 to shop the sale in full, and check out our picks below.

Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

"As a long-time fan of Nars blushes, I have been counting the days until the debut of this indispensable palette. With six luscious shades of blush, from peony pink to bronze suede, I can brighten, contour and highlight with ease. The powders deliver color payoff, without shimmer overload."

Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor

"I’m going for the Carven ‘Le Parfum’ Set because I truly can’t get enough of this earthy floral blend of jasmine and sandalwood, which makes me feel glamorously French every time I wear it."

Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

"Ever since I spotted his work on the walls of the new Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon, I’ve been itching to own something—anything—emblazoned with Donald Robertson’s signature sketches. This brush set by Smashbox might just be my chance: It includes eight limited-edition brushes, the handles of which were designed by Robertson."

Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

"I've been making it a personal goal to include more of Charlotte Tilbury's products into my lineup—seriously, they're that good—and I've had my eye on her Dolce Vita Instant Look in a Palette for weeks. The set is jam-packed with everything I need to get my contour on, along with a trio of shimmery shadows from her OG Dolce Vita eye palette. Plus, the tiny bottle of her Legendary Lashes mascara will come in handy for all the weekend trips I've promised myself I'd take this summer, when I can only take a tiny carry-on."

Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

"While a smoky eye palette might be gorgeous, skincare is what gets my heart racing (and my I know I’ll get a lot more use out of it). I’m a sucker for Fresh products and I love that this set includes all the basics and more, from a gentle face wash to the most divine floral scented face mask. The pampering package is also gift worthy but this is a splurge I’ll have to keep for myself."

Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

"My bare-bones, bargain toothbrush deserves an upgrade and this Foreo ISSA Hybrid Sonic Brush would make my teeth—and dentist—very happy. As someone with sensitive teeth, its gentle vibrating bristles will cut through plaque but is gentle enough to use without causing discomfort. Now if only I could get myself to floss as regularly as I should. (Sorry to my dentist if you’re reading this.)"

