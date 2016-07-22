Here's What InStyle's Beauty Editors Would Cop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Get your wallets ready—Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary Sale officially kicks off today, so our condolences go out to everyone who vowed to shop less this month. For the beauty category in particular, there are tons of makeup, skincare, and fragrance exclusives you won't be able to find anywhere else, like that swoon-worthy NARS palette you see above. We asked our beauty team to tell us the one product topping their want list—and considering the options, those lists only keep growing. Head over to nordstrom.com now through August 7 to shop the sale in full, and check out our picks below.