Here's What Happened When Two of Our Beauty Editors Swapped Makeup Routines

Ever want to break out of your makeup comfort zone? Consider copping someone else's look. InStyle Assistant Beauty Editor Dianna Mazzone and Associate Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw have, by far, the two most different signature looks on our team—while Dianna usually opts for a statement lipstick, Marianne always tends to go harder on the eye makeup and contouring. To shake things up, we asked them to pull a beauty Face/Off by swapping each others' makeup routines for a day. Find out how each makeup swap went below, and slide over the divider to see both their go-to makeup alongside the new look.