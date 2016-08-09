Here's What Happened When Two of Our Beauty Editors Swapped Makeup Routines

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 09, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Ever want to break out of your makeup comfort zone? Consider copping someone else's look. InStyle Assistant Beauty Editor Dianna Mazzone and Associate Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw have, by far, the two most different signature looks on our team—while Dianna usually opts for a statement lipstick, Marianne always tends to go harder on the eye makeup and contouring. To shake things up, we asked them to pull a beauty Face/Off by swapping each others' makeup routines for a day. Find out how each makeup swap went below, and slide over the divider to see both their go-to makeup alongside the new look.

Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

I'm a bit of a trained seal when it comes to my makeup: My routine consists of four products—tinted moisturizer, brow gel, mascara, blush—give or take a bright lipstick, depending on my mood. The application process takes me something like five minutes; closer to ten when executed in the back of a moving Via. Call it basic, boring, or simply minimalist--it works for me, and has for years.

Marianne, on the other hand, is by far the most glamorous person in our office. Her signature cat eye is sharper than a fresh Tweezerman; her strategically-placed highlighter catches the light just so. She practices what she preaches—we're beauty editors, after all—and pulls it off like a pro.

So, when we decided to switch routines, I knew I needed to step up my game. I scoured our site for tutorials on strobing, contouring, and cat eye-creating—all techniques Marianne has down to a science. (Seriously, her step-by-step guide to winged eyeliner will Change. Your. Life.) After, a look in the mirror revealed a whole new me—and I was actually pleasantly surprised by how much I liked the look. My face appeared just slightly more sculpted thanks to a few swipes of bronzer; my eyes stood out with the help of my newly-earned wings.

While I can't say I'll be recreating the whole routine daily (it took me double—no, triple—the time I'm used to), I do hope to incorporate elements of the look into my daily life. Big ups to Marianne for reminding me that makeup can be, well, really fun.

Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Ever since I first started dabbling with liquid liner in middle school, the cat-eye has been my security blanket, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that I have been clinging to it for decades. On a normal day, I'll pair my winged eyeliner with layers and layers of mascara, brow pencil and gel, tinted moisturizer, then some powder contouring and highlighting—mostly on my cheekbones, but I add a little down the bridge of my nose because I'm very insecure about it. I'll finish everything off with a nude lipstick or gloss, and I'm very Mariah Carey in that sense. Both the diva and I are rarely seen wearing red, though I've always admired Dianna's ability to pull off every shade spanning the spectrum from hot pink to orange with ease. I put most of the focus on my eyes, but a bold lip is something I was never quite able to grasp. It always looks so great on other people, but whenever I'd try, I'd always end up wiping off the color as quickly as I put it on.

Dianna, however, embodies the mantra of "speak sweetly and carry a bright lipstick," so I was pretty excited to swap routines with her in an attempt to channel my inner Marilyn. She took me through her daily routine, which was much more streamlined than my own, so it was equal parts intimidating and liberating to free myself from my regular 7-product (or 8, depending) lineup that took roughly 30 minutes to complete.

After applying tinted moisturizer and filling in my brows, my powder contour palette was replaced with a few swipes of blush, followed by mascara, and a red-orange ("rorange," if you will) shade Dianna hand-picked for me. I felt a little naked completely ditching the liner, but I ended up really liking the effect. When you have a shade so vivid, you don't need much else to complete your look, and the entire process took about 15 minutes from start to finish. As it turns out, you can save a lot of time when you're not trying to even out your liner flicks.

I'll admit—I reapplied my cat-eye shortly before going out that Friday night, but the red lip stayed intact. Every time I'd drink from a cup, the lipstick left behind an uber-feminine territorial stamp that seemed to declare to the world that it belonged to me, which had much more of an impact than my everyday neutral. Statement lips are still a new territory for me, so I'm still working on the art of not getting the hue all over my teeth, but I'm eternally grateful to Dianna for helping me to boldly go out of my 50 shades of nude comfort zone.

