Come Test New Beauty Products With Us — For Free!
If you're reading this, it's safe to assume you love beauty products — and so do we! After all, few things enthrall us as much as finding the perfect vitamin C serum and curl cream. But let's be real, spending money while you test-and-try isn't fun. Thankfully, cost doesn't have to be a factor in your quest to find the one(s) anymore.
Enter: InStyle Beauty Club. A members-only club for beauty enthusiasts to rate and review beauty products — for free.
The process is really simple. First, you go to instylebeautyclub.com and create a profile. Then you'll tell us everything we need to know: such as your age, skin type, hair length, how often you wear fragrance, and what makeup look you prefer. You can also share what some of your favorite beauty brands are, if you have any skin concerns, and how much you're willing to spend on a single product.
Once that's set, you'll be able to take a look at a roundup of curated product recommendations right below your profile. If you see something you like, claim it and we'll ship it to the address you provide.
After receiving and trying the product, you'll be asked to write a review — and that's pretty much it!
From there, the cycle continues. And you can update your preferences at any time. Plus, if you ever want to opt-out, it's easy to do so. Seriously, just go to 'Settings' → 'Privacy', and then click on 'Delete account.'
The InStyle Beauty Club was created by beauty lovers for beauty lovers — and we can't wait to see you there.