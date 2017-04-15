We Can Actually Stick to Taking These Sprayable Vitamins

Even back in the pre-gummi days when our parents would make us pop a Flintstone tablet, we weren't exactly the best at taking our vitamins. We'd complain of the chalky taste and texture, often tonguing the tabled in an attempt to hide it, or just refuse to take it altogether. We'd like to say our ways have changed since entering what is considered adulthood, but you know, that's just something we'd like to say. That doesn't actually mean there's truth to the statement. London-based surgeon Dr. Jatin Joshi relates. Though his background is in reconstructive surgery, Dr. Joshi developed Instavit ($16 per bottle, or $46 for a set; instavit.com), the first-ever sprayable vitamin, after suffering with Crohn's disease and having to take daily vitamin D and B12 supplements—both of which he'd often forget. "Here I am, a doctor who should know better and should take them for his life, but did I? No, I don't think I ever saw the bottom of a vitamin bottle," he tells us. "You forget, and I'm lazy. That's my excuse. Plus, 99% of what makes up the tablets is titanium dioxide, which is that they use to paint the lines at Wimbledon. It's a kind of chalk that holds the tiny bits of vitamin in a tablet form." While working as a surgeon, Dr. Joshi mentions that he often had to scrape the tablets out of people before continuing with the rest of the procedure, and once you see that, well, it kind of messes up even wanting to take them in the first place. Six months of developing Instavit in the labs of his med school alma mater resulted in the finished product, which was a fine liquid mist containing the purest forms of the vitamin.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Skin and Hair Supplements

Dr. Joshi's formulas include blends for prenatal health, boosting energy, sleep, or building your immune system, as well as straight-up vitamin D and B12 sprays, respectively. The sleep spray in particular has the lowest amount of melatonin out of any other sleep product on the market, which would be contradictory to some, but speaks volumes for the ingredients' absorption rates. "You're getting the pure ingredient. It gets absorbed by the lining of the mouth, which goes directly into your bloodstream," Dr. Joshi tells us. "That's why you need such a small amount." If you can get the required amounts of vitamins through your diet, Dr. Joshi encourages you to do so rather than relying on supplements, but extra vitamin D is something we all need. Apparently, we are all vitamin D deficient. "A study was released that shows only people within a 150-mile radius of the equator in some parts of Australia aren't vitamin D deficient, but even 70% of the people in Florida and Southern California can be vitamin D deficient," he adds. "If that is the case in the sunniest parts of the U.S., it's absolutely endemic everwhere else, and vitamin D does so much—not just for your bones, but for your immune functions, brain functions, and it has been known to prevent certain cancers."

Anywhere from 2 to 4 sprays is your standard serving size, though nothing detrimental will happen if you overdo it. The excess is just excreted out. Dr. Joshi puts the formulas through a very strict testing process, so rest assured that they work. "We go through all of our health regulations in Canada, because they are the toughest on supplement regulations in the world and actually test each batch of products for their claims," he says. "We made a vitamin for kids, and my children—a 5 year-old and an 8 year-old—were actually my helpers when formulating the tastes for each one. If it did not taste awesome, it had to go back."