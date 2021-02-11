This $14 Vitamin C Toner Brightens and Tightens Skin in 4 Days, According to Amazon Shoppers

When it comes to developing your skincare routine, vitamin C is one of those magical ingredients you shouldn't go without. It can hydrate your skin, fade hyperpigmentation, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Who wouldn't want all that? And thanks to the InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Toner, you can get your daily vitamin C fix for just $14.
The product comes in a 4-ounce spray bottle, so you can easily spritz it onto your skin. Toner should be the first step in your routine, as it helps your skin more easily absorb serums, oils, and moisturizers. A vitamin C toner, in particular, encourages the production of collagen, which tightens and brightens your skin. Since the InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Toner is paraben-free and made from natural ingredients, you can confidently use it even if you have sensitive skin.
In addition to vitamin C, this toner also contains witch hazel, MSM, lavender oil, and geranium oil. Each ingredient has powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties in its own right, so you can imagine the benefits of mixing them together. And if you need more proof, take it from the 6,000 Amazon shoppers who have given the toner a five-star rating.
"This is very calming and soothing, especially when I have a breakout," one reviewer wrote. "My skin irritates easily and is super oily. This toner calms excessive oil without over-drying. My face is brighter and appears to look a lot more youthful."
A second shopper chimed in: "I noticed the difference in my skin after four days of applying it twice a day. My skin is glowing, my wrinkles are disappearing, and I don't have dry, itchy winter skin anymore."
You can't ask for much more in a skincare product. Shop the InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Toner for $14 on Amazon to see for yourself whether it's worth the hype.