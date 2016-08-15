The Underneath We Are Women Photo Series Is a Body Positive Campaign You Can't Miss

Thanks to campaigns and movements from brands like Aerie and high profile celebs like Ashley Graham and Ariel Winter advocating for more body diversity in the media, the body positive movement has gained the attention it needs. And while we're thankful that there are changes being made, there's still a lot more to be done.

Now, Amy Herrmann, an Australian photographer, is taking things into her own hands with a photo series she plans to turn into a book showcasing different women of different body types posing in lingerie.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Celebrated National Lingerie Day with STUNNING #BodyPos Snaps

According to the project's Kickstarter page, her goal is to share the stories that shaped them, "rather than succumbing to the fictitious default stories that have long been associated with various body types."

She plans to photograph 100 women of different backgrounds and body types to demonstrate that everyone has their own relationship with their body, and also that there is a story beyond what's at the surface.

"Society (us) have developed a myriad of stereotyped responses to certain body types," Herrman writes on the project's Kickstarter page. "That is, the fat girl who needs the gym. The skinny girl who needs to eat more. The disabled woman who needs sympathy. The beautiful girl that is always happy. But these are simply programmed responses created by us and for us to suit a greater societal ideal for what is deemed acceptable and 'normal.'"

"After I had my surgery I was never really self conscious of the scar, it was just a reminder of what I had been through... I don't want it to fade... I always want this reminder of how amazing my body and mind really are." -- Underneath I AM ADAPTABLE -- What an incredible woman. We photographed this very special lady over the weekend in Melbourne. Proof that the shyest of introverts can throw themselves into the most confronting of experiences and come out the other end feeling totally empowered and accomplished. I love the way in which Sarah has completely embraced her newly formed exterior embellishment that runs almost the entire length of her abdomen. Her attitude toward what the body is capable of rather than the aesthetic byproduct of major surgery is perfect! On a personal level, this woman is a complete superhero in my eyes. Not only was she incredibly nervous, she also had her three young children with her on the day of the shoot, and STILL managed to keep her cool the entire time and long enough to end up with this final shot that perfectly encompasses her chosen word -- ADAPTABLE. What a perfect role-model she is for her children. They must be three of the most blessed children to have a mother like you Sarah. #rolemodel #mothers #bodiesareamazing #underneathiam #underneathwearewomen #adaptable #coolcalmandcollected #bodypositive #bodylove #whatcanyourbodyaccomplish A photo posted by Underneath We Are Women (@underneath_we_are_women) on Mar 2, 2016 at 1:51am PST

Each photo has an overlay that completes the "Underneath I Am..." phrase. For example, you'll see "Underneath I Am Vibrant" and "Underneath I Am Fierce within the project.

Herrmann hopes to publish her book in May of next year and even wants to make it available in schools to inspire young girls.