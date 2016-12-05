Calling All Commitment-Phobes: A Two-Week Tattoo Exists

Fact: if not completely badass, tattoos are pretty freakin cool. Of course, you don't want to pick something out of the book, or even off the wall, and on top of that, you've got to factor in the after care and healing time. Careful consideration is definitely needed, otherwise you'll spend a fortune getting those Iggy Azalea lyrics lasered off your skin. Not so fancy anymore, like are we right though? Still, if you're commitment-phobic or want to dabble in the category before getting the real deal, a two-week option exists, thanks to Inkbox. A far cry from the cheesy temporary tattoos we used to buy out of gumball machines (and immediately affix to our lower backs), Inkbox's designs look exactly like real tattoos, and are available in trendy designs ranging from bold statements to the daintiest accents. A freehand ink option is also available if you want to go the complete DIY route.

RELATED: Celebrities Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Tattoos

The application process requires a few more steps than your vending machine variety temporary tat—probably 20 to 30 minutes in total—but is completely worth it considering that it lasts anywhere from 2 to 3 weeks. The magic lies in the all-natural ink formula Inkbox uses, which sits at the epidermis, or top layer of skin, and reacts with your body's natural compounds to turn black or blue. Immediately after applying the tattoo, your design will appear somewhat light, but develops in about a day. Within 2 to 3 weeks, that top layer regenerates itself, after which point your tattoo is gone. You'll want to keep the design hydrated, especially before exposing it to water, so that it stays for the full lifespan, but otherwise, it's super low maintenance and entirely pain-free. Shop the full lineup at getinkbox.com now, priced between $19 and $26.